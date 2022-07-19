ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' Nate Stanley: Cut by Minnesota

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Vikings waived Stanley (undisclosed) on Tuesday. Stanley's dismissal leaves Kirk Cousins,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Can Vikings become kings of the NFC North?

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings finished second in the NFC North at 8-9, five games behind the Green Bay Packers. Some NFL observers think the Packers will take a step backward, however, after losing star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That could give the Vikings, who have made some key additions this offseason, a chance to move toward the top of the division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ worst move of 2022 NBA offseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 season was extremely encouraging. They finally seem to have a young core, led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, that is capable of leading the team to the postseason success. It was quite a turnaround after the many seasons of struggles the team has faced. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Vikings Have A Real Shot At Finishing Ahead Of The Packers

The Green Bay Packers may have lost Davante Adams, whom most consider to be the best wide receiver in the NFL, but many still think highly of their chances this season. In Pro Football Focus’ NFL power rankings that were released on July 18, the Packers ranked sixth. Meanwhile,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Sean Payton predicts return to coaching: Top 2023 destinations for longtime Saints coach

It didn't take long for Sean Payton to rekindle interest in coaching. Almost six months after indefinitely stepping away from the Saints, the longtime head coach told USA Today this week he thinks he will, in fact, return to the NFL; it's just a matter of when and where. Payton, 58, even went so far as to note there are usually about six openings each year, a sign he'll be monitoring whatever vacancies arise in 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Cleared ahead of training camp

Otton (ankle) has received medical clearance Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Otton missed rookie minicamp while recovering from ankle surgery, but the 2022 third-round pick will be on the field when Tampa Bay's training camp kicks off July 27. The Buccaneers recently signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, who in addition to Cameron Brate could provide Otton with strong competition for Year 1 snaps.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Colts' Tyquan Lewis: May miss camp

Lewis (knee) may miss training camp and start the season on the PUP list, Kevin Hickey of ColtsWire.com reports. Lewis suffered a significant knee injury in Week 8 against the Titans and finished last season on IR. He's still not fully recovered, and a status update on his return likely won't come until the team arrives for camp. Once healthy, Lewis should be a contributor in a rotational role on the Colts defensive line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Kentucky vs. Indiana among home-and-home hoops series we'd like to see

Duke and Arizona recently announced an agreement to schedule a home-and-home series beginning in the 2023-24 season. The series breaks a longstanding tendency by the Blue Devils to (mostly) abstain from challenging nonconference road games and sets college hoops up with what should be one of the best home-and-home series on the slate over the next few years. It also got us thinking about all the fun possibilities of other nonconference matchups.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Kicking off rehab assignment Friday

Haniger (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Everett. Haniger, who has been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 2 right high-ankle sprain, is expected to stay with Everett throughout the weekend. The Mariners will presumably determine Haniger's next steps based on how his ankle responds to game action over the next few days, but he'll likely shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma early next week. Haniger could be ready to return from the 60-day IL at some point in the final week of July, and he'll likely settle into an everyday role in right field once activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Devon Williams: No show to camp

The Ravens placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Williams was the only member of Baltimore's rookie class not to show up for the first day of training-camp workout. He signed with the team in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon and faces an uphill battle to make the Ravens' Week 1 roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Placed on injured list

Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain Thursday, retroactive to July 18. Miller was out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami, and his absence was apparently due to a neck issue that will keep him sidelined for at least a week and a half. He'll be eligible to return as early as July 28, but it's not yet clear when the Rangers expect to have him back in action. Ezequiel Duran was called up to provide additional infield depth, while Elier Hernandez should see an uptick in playing time during Miller's absence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jaden Hardy: Strikes deal with Dallas

Hardy signed a three-year, $4.76 million contract with Dallas on July 6, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was selected with the 37th overall pick in June's draft, signed his deal before joining the Mavericks' entry for the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his five appearances in Las Vegas, Hardy averaged 15.0 points (on 34.7 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. As a rookie second-round pick who bypassed college to play with the G League Ignite last season, Hardy isn't expected to be an immediate rotation player for Dallas in 2022-23.
DALLAS, TX

