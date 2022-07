The curious RPG Live A Live is a fascinating time capsule of an era when RPGs were still experimenting heavily with structures and ideas, and its long-awaited remake proves that the best, weirdest efforts of that experimentation can still shine today. Its unusual story structure of seven different vignettes ranging from prehistory to the far, spacefaring future, is immediately striking after decades of grandiose, linear RPGs. And its initial disparate story threads are upheld and pulled together by its ensemble cast of lovable characters. But what truly makes Live A Live a triumph is the way it pulls its disparate threads together to subvert expectations of JRPGs not only as they existed in 1994 when it was first made, but somehow still almost three decades later in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO