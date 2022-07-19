Dune 2 Plot Details Revealed As Filming Begins

Click here to read the full article. Production has begun on the Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two.
Denis Villeneuve’s sequel has added Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Souheila Yacoub. They join returning cast members including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
The screenplay is written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and produced by the director, with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick and executive producers include Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts,...
