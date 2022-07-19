ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dune 2 Plot Details Revealed As Filming Begins

By Logan Plant
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Dune, Part One ended in the middle of the original novel's story, Warner Bros. is sharing a taste of what to expect when Dune, Part Two picks up the plot threads next year. Along with news that production has officially begun, Warner Bros. posted the following synopsis:. This...

www.ign.com

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Zendaya
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Christopher Walken
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joaquin Phoenix's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed

We all joked that the proverbial "dump truck full of money" would be enough to even sway and 'actor's actor' like Joaquin Phoenix into doing a Joker sequel – but is that what he actually got to return for Todd Phillips' sequel? A new report claims to reveal exactly how much Phoenix is getting paid for Joker 2 – and it is hefty. According to the report, Joaquin Phoenix is currently poised to jump from a $4.5 million salary for the first Joker movie to a $20 million salary for Joker 2!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Entertainment
epicstream.com

Joaquin Phoenix Will Reportedly Receive a Bigger Payday for Joker 2

It was recently announced that the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker is officially in development with Joaquin Phoenix expected to reprise his Oscar-winning role and Todd Phillips back in the director's chair. The news delighted a lot of fans who have been curious to see if they will make a follow-up on Arthur Fleck's descent into the iconic villain. Now, in addition to reprising the role, it looks like Phoenix will also receive a bigger payday.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Marvel Studios Reportedly Courting Steven Spielberg to Helm Reboot

There's no denying that the Fantastic Four is one of the most important superhero teams in all of geek culture and fans have been dying to see a "proper" live-action take on Marvel's First Family. Over the years, there have been several live-action iterations of the F4 but it's safe to say that all of them failed to click with the audience.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four Leak Reveals John Krasinski Will Not Return as Reed Richards

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati was introduced to the MCU with John Krasinski playing the “smartest man alive”, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. After the film was released, fans are sure that the MCU had found its Mister Fantastic, but a new leak reveals another actor playing the Fantastic Four starring role.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Have a Surprise Superman Announcement at Comic-Con

According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

A first look image at Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 4’ has been released

A first look at Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4 has been shared today – you can check out the image below. Reeves returns to play the titular assassin for the fourth instalment of the franchise, alongside Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and British singer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Scammed Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova Creators

There's no denying that Marvel fans truly embraced Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow MCU replacement. In comparison to her sister Natasha, Yelena seems to be more laid-back and is extremely sillier. With that, fans are absolutely anticipating her next possible inclusion in the newly-announced Thunderbolts project. Amid the character's thriving career on-screen, the creators behind Yelena, unfortunately, didn't experience the same fate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hypebeast.com

Tom Cruise Reportedly Made Over $100 Million USD for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

In a recent report from Variety, the salaries of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been revealed. Most recently, Paramount’s, Top Gun: Maverick flew as high as $1.2 billion USD at the box office, which has left room for speculation as to how much Tom Cruise‘s salary could be for the film.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
IGN

Spawn Creator Teases Massive Live-Action Movie Announcement

Spawn fans might want to come out of their graves, as creator Todd McFarlane has some exciting news about the long-awaited film reboot of the character. After appearing in multiple live-action projects during the late 90s, the popular Image character has been out of the realm of movies and TV shows, while characters from the world of DC and Marvel continue to grow popular.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Dune: Part Two’ Has Begun Production With Expanded Cast Including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler & Christopher Walken

Click here to read the full article. Production has begun on the Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment film Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve’s sequel has added Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler and Souheila Yacoub. They join returning cast members including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The screenplay is written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts and produced by the director, with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick and executive producers include Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy