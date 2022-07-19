Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Chris Sommerfeldt/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of a crowded House primary.

In a video message, de Blasio said it's clear voters are looking for "another option."

"Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve," he tweeted.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bowed out of a crowded Democratic House primary on Tuesday.

In a video message to supporters, de Blasio called it quits.

"It's clear to me that, when it comes to this Congressional district, people are looking for another option," he said. "And I respect that."

—Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

The former mayor also indicated he would not seek office again, tweeting, "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve."

On Monday, de Blasio came in next to last place in a poll commissioned by the Working Families Party and rival candidate Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.

"Even though you're undecided, are there any candidates that you definitely will not vote for?" the survey asked.

Despite near-universal name recognition as a former mayor and his status as a resident of Park Slope, one of the district's key neighborhoods in Brooklyn, 49% of voters said they would not vote for de Blasio, while the rest of the candidates were in the single digits.