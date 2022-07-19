ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

By Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFX7s_0gl80PrH00
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Chris Sommerfeldt/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of a crowded House primary.
  • In a video message, de Blasio said it's clear voters are looking for "another option."
  • "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve," he tweeted.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bowed out of a crowded Democratic House primary on Tuesday.

In a video message to supporters, de Blasio called it quits.

"It's clear to me that, when it comes to this Congressional district, people are looking for another option," he said. "And I respect that."

—Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

The former mayor also indicated he would not seek office again, tweeting, "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve."

On Monday, de Blasio came in next to last place in a poll commissioned by the Working Families Party and rival candidate Yuh-Line Niou, a state assemblymember.

"Even though you're undecided, are there any candidates that you definitely will not vote for?" the survey asked.

Despite near-universal name recognition as a former mayor and his status as a resident of Park Slope, one of the district's key neighborhoods in Brooklyn, 49% of voters said they would not vote for de Blasio, while the rest of the candidates were in the single digits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Bombshell lawsuit exposes ugly side of NJ family and politics

A bombshell lawsuit targeting the powerful Chairman of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is laying bare the ugly side of politics and family. As chairman of the Port Authority, Kevin O'Toole is one of the most powerful public officials in New Jersey. His decades as a local and state official gives him a long reach into Garden State politics and significant influence over many aspects of public policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
PIX11

NYC subway cleaner punched in the face unprovoked at work: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 71-year-old New York City subway cleaner was injured when she was punched in the face while working, police said. The assault happened at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island subway station on July 13 at 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The subway cleaner, who was contracted by the MTA from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

The 1st US polio case in 9 years left a man paralyzed. It could have been avoided with vaccination, experts say.

The first US case of polio since 2013, reported by the New York state health department on Thursday, could have been avoided by vaccination, experts said. The case was a severe one, and left a man paralyzed, The New York Times reported. It cited the information to Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner of Rockland County, New York, where the case was found.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
UPI News

'Law & Order' crew member shot, killed on New York set

July 19 (UPI) -- A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the television show Tuesday in New York City, according to NBCUniversal. The New York Police Department said the 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, was an outside agent who used his car to reserve parking spaces in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn where the show is filming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Haunting photo shows missing GA man on NYC streets

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#New York City Mayor#Crowded House#Democratic#Congressional
News 12

FBI lists international student who lived in Jersey City on most-wanted list as missing person

The FBI is listing an international student who lived in Jersey City on the most-wanted list as a missing person -- more than three years after she disappeared. The FBI says Mayushi Bhaga, 28, was a student at the New York Institute of Technology, attending on an F1 student visa. She was last seen leaving her Jersey City apartment on April 29, 2019 with colorful pajama pants and a black T-shirt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Floodwaters trap cars in NY, NJ after storms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stormy weather spelled trouble for travelers across New York and New Jersey on Monday: rain poured into subway stations, floodwaters trapped cars and a van fell into a sinkhole. In all, around 1.85 inches of rain fell in Central Park. Even more fell elsewhere: Teterboro saw 2.7 inches and White Plains […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Voice

Albany Man Admits To Conspiring To Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine

Two federal convicts, including one from the Capital District, have again found themselves in hot water for allegedly conspiring to sell fentanyl and cocaine in the region. Albany resident Ramion Burt, age 45, and Marion Frampton, age 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to drug-related charges Monday, July 18, in federal court in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy