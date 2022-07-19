ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile charged in fires, vandalism at Maryland churches

By CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after fires and vandalism at two Maryland churches, officials announced Monday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said the matter is being considered in juvenile court, The Washington Post reported. The incidents occurred July 9 and 10 at two churches on Old Georgetown Road in the North Bethesda area, Piringer said.

No motive behind the incidents could be learned immediately. There was no ongoing threat to the community, Piringer said.

Comments / 6

Michael Lesnak
3d ago

that kid is really full of anger. 17 and burning up churches. only the beginning of a life of crime. parents should be in jail right with him

