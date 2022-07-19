ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday: 'Jewel of July'

By Andrea Dresdale
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8NSR_0gl80DVn00
nickjonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas celebrated wife Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday on Monday with an extra-special tribute.

The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to gush about his wife, posting a series of photos documenting her birthday celebration and a sweet message to accompany them.

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July," Jonas, 29, wrote. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

Chopra responded in the comments, "Love of my life 😍."

The first photo shows the couple kissing on a beautiful beach. In the second, the couple appears to be at dinner, with Chopra holding up a sweet treat decorated with the words "Happy birthday Priyanka" and "80's baby" on it.

The third photo shows Jonas poolside, holding up a towel which has been custom-printed to read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July. Est. 1982," while the fourth and final picture shows the couple on the beach again, enjoying a fireworks display.

Jonas and Chopra announced in January that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogate. They have been married since 2018.

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewel#Happy Birthday
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Months, On A Hike After Nick Jonas Gives Health Update

Malti Marie seems to enjoy the outdoors just like her adventurous parents! Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on July 7th with a photo of herself with her five-month-old strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. The Quantico star appeared to be all smiles resting after a hike as she sat next her friend, who held her own son in her lap. “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily,” Priyanka captioned the photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Queen Rania’s daughter Princess Iman is engaged: See her gorgeous ring

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan’s eldest daughter is getting married! The Royal Hashemite Court announced Princess Iman’s engagement to Jameel Thermiotis on Wednesday. “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel...
WORLD
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy