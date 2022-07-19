Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra on her 40th birthday: 'Jewel of July'

nickjonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas celebrated wife Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday on Monday with an extra-special tribute.

The Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to gush about his wife, posting a series of photos documenting her birthday celebration and a sweet message to accompany them.

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July," Jonas, 29, wrote. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

Chopra responded in the comments, "Love of my life 😍."

The first photo shows the couple kissing on a beautiful beach. In the second, the couple appears to be at dinner, with Chopra holding up a sweet treat decorated with the words "Happy birthday Priyanka" and "80's baby" on it.

The third photo shows Jonas poolside, holding up a towel which has been custom-printed to read, "Priyanka! The Jewel of July. Est. 1982," while the fourth and final picture shows the couple on the beach again, enjoying a fireworks display.

Jonas and Chopra announced in January that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogate. They have been married since 2018.