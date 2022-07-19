ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TBI Report: Juvenile arrests in Tennessee increased by 7% since 2019

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyXYA_0gl807Ig00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2021 Crime in Tennessee report, detailing that violence in Nashville was on the decline.

According to the report, 132,253 "Group A" arrests were made across the state with 7.65% being juveniles. Juvenile arrests for these offenses increased by more than 7% since 2019.

A Group A offenses is a classification of crime categories comprised of 54 separate criminal offenses.

You can read the full report here.

Over the course of 2021, more than 70,000 offenses were committed in the Nashville area. Of that amount, 26% were cleared and 13,541 arrests were made.

There were more reported crimes of "simple assault" than any other crime, with nearly 11,000 cases reported. Of those cases, however, only around 1,500 of those ended in arrests.

The next highest level of crime was aggravated assault with just over 6,000 reported cases. Just under 1,500 of those ended in arrests.

Since 2020, nearly 3,000 fewer offenses were reported in Music City. While they decreased in that aspect, arrests hovered around the same. In 2020, a total of 13,292 arrests were made while the following year, 13,541 people were arrested.

While murders decreased, cases of kidnapping, rape and stalking all grew.

Areas where the city saw an increase in crime were those offenses involving animal cruelty and weapons violations.

The interactive chart below breaks down the number of offenses reported to MNPD over the last six years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police frustrated over repeat offender’s multiple arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old who has been arrested three times in a month is out of jail again. WSMV4 started looking into why he had been released and learned much more about his troubling past. A video showing four teens escaping from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Woman charged in TBI theft case out of Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following an investigation into stolen money from an estate she oversaw. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in June 2019, agents opened an investigation into the theft at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined 56-year-old Lois Vance misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Ride-along participant request ends in arrest

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer was arrested Wednesday. Officials said they conducted a background check for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after submitting the request to participate in the ride-along. They added that background checks are standard for any ride-along participant.
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN News 2

Physician convicted of illegally distributing opioids from Smyrna clinic

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood man was convicted by a federal jury after he was accused of illegally distributing opioids from his clinic in Smyrna. Court documents say 54-year-old Hau T. La, of Brentwood, prescribed opioid pain pills to some of his patients who showed signs of addiction and abuse. La owned and operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) in Smyrna which closed in the Spring of 2021. According to the Department of Justice, the clinic provided addiction treatment as a primary practice.
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Juveniles#Crime#Animal Cruelty#Group
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for attacking people, cars with a cane at Publix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Wednesday evening for attacking customers at Publix in downtown Nashville with a cane. According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Samantha Ahnefeld was seen chasing people with a can in the Publix parking lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in downtown on Wednesday. The woman even used the cane to smash vehicles parked outside the grocery store.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSMV

Man confesses to murdering girlfriend’s aunt after police rule it as suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police determined the death of a 48-year-old woman Wednesday to not be self-inflicted and instead was murder. Metro Nashville Police initially reported the death of 48-year-old Christine Estok as a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home at 201 Barker Road in Donelson Wednesday morning. Investigators said...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Voting open for Tennessee's best-looking cruiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is announcing the "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award" as part of its 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. The contest will recognize the Tennessee law enforcement agency with the coolest or most creative cruiser photo. All agencies in the state are eligible...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood deals with large number of car burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Richland community are searching for solutions after a string of car break-ins. Residents said up to 15 car windows were smashed out around 3:30 Monday morning, and the thieves got away with several important personal items. Andrea Wyatt said she keeps her car...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Missing woman located in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 33-year-old woman was missing in Clarksville has been located, according to Clarksville Police. CPD sent out a missing person alert on Tuesday for Jessica Casey, who was last seen on July 17th. Casey was located around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy