Paul Hollywood's lime meringue pie puts a twist on the classic lemon meringue

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
"The Great British Baking Show" judge Paul Hollywood's mother used to make a great lemon meringue pie, but the professional baker wanted to add his own twist to the recipe for his latest cookbook.

In his new book, "Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics," the silver-haired pastry chef picks his favorite and best recipes for classic desserts, breads and baked goods and tries to make them even better, tweaking here and there. He went so far as to rewrite his own mother's lemon meringue pie recipe, apparently the lone recipe "she could actually do very well," by making it a lime meringue pie.

Hollywood shared the recipe for that lime meringue pie, which in the book he writes has "more of a kick" than lemon. "The textures are incredible," he adds. "A crispy base, a beautiful tartness from the creamy filling and the light billowing cloud of sweet meringue on top."

Paul Hollywood talks: About the beauty of bread, wanting 'Great British Baking Show' to last 'forever'

Paul Hollywood'sLime Meringue Pie

From: "Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics" by Paul Hollywood

Serves 6 to 8

Pastry

  • 1⅔ cups (200g) all-purpose flour, plus extra to dust
  • 7 tbsp (100g) cold butter, diced
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • About 2 tbsp cold water
  • 1 egg yolk, beaten with 1 tsp milk, to seal the pie crust

Filling

  • 1⅔ cups (400g) water
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 4 limes
  • ½ cup (45g) cornstarch, mixed to a slurry with 3 tbsp cold water
  • ¾ cup (150g) superfine sugar
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 3 tbsp (50g) unsalted butter, in pieces

Meringue

  • 3 large egg whites
  • ¾ cup (150g) superfine sugar

To make the pastry, put the flour into a large bowl and add the butter. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Mix in the beaten egg, using a dinner knife, then mix in the water 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture starts to come together and form a ball. Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead briefly until smooth. Wrap in parchment paper or plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes before baking.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry thinly and use to line a lightly greased 9-inch (23cm) tart pan with removable base, 1½ inches (4cm) deep. Prick the base with a fork and chill for 20 minutes.

Heat your oven to 400°F. Put the tart pan on a baking sheet. Line the pie crust with parchment paper, add a layer of baking beans and bake ‘blind’ for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and beans and return the pie crust to the oven for 5 minutes to dry the base. Now brush the inside of the pie crust with the egg yolk mix and return to the oven for 2 minutes to seal the base. Remove the pie crust and lower the oven temperature to 325°F.

For the filling, in a saucepan over a medium heat, bring the water to a boil with the lime zest and juice added. Stir in the cornstarch slurry and cook, stirring, for 1–2 minutes until thickened. Add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly, then beat in the egg yolks. Return the pan to a low heat and cook for 2–3 minutes. Add the butter and stir until melted. Pour the filling into the pie crust and leave to cool completely.

For the meringue, in a large, clean bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gradually whisk in the sugar, a spoonful at a time, until it is all incorporated and you have a stiff, glossy meringue.

Spoon the meringue over the lime filling, spreading it out to give a good seal with the edge of the pie crust. Swirl the surface decoratively with an offset spatula knife. Bake for 40 minutes until the meringue is crisp and golden. Carefully remove the pie from the pan and leave to cool slightly before serving.

