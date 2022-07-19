ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settling Deshaun Watson case would be smart move for both QB, NFL | Opinion

By Mike Jones, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
The NFL and Browns QB Deshaun Watson could benefit from a settlement rather than waiting for a decision from the disciplinary officer, which carries risks for each.

Nearly three weeks after Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing concluded, the Cleveland Browns quarterback and the NFL remain in a holding pattern.

Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer hired by the NFL and NFL Players Association to oversee such cases, continues to review the evidence and arguments presented to her by the attorneys of the league and players union. The retired federal judge had instructed each camp to submit post-hearing briefs the week of July 11, and her review and decision-making process remain ongoing.

