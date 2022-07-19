ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover Dam explosion reported in tourist video

By Danielle Wallace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tourist at the Hoover Dam shared video Tuesday showing a small explosion and black smoke. "My goodness, something's just blown up," a woman is heard saying in the video first shared by Kristy Hairston, who said she was touring the dam Tuesday and heard an explosion. A male's...

