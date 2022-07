An 84-year-old Clearwater man died July 19 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and his bicycle was struck by a sedan. The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 8:25 a.m. as the bicyclist was traveling southbound on South Myrtle Avenue and entered the path of the car driven by a 21-year-old man from Clearwater that was eastbound on Belleair Road. The driver of the car was not injured.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO