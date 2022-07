Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. An American tourist in Europe no longer has to worry about the mental math of currency conversions. As of July 11, the dollar and the euro were at parity: one U.S. dollar equals one euro. (The euro has regained some of its ground since then, with a U.S. dollar now getting you 0.98 euros.)

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO