Tennis

Top Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay

By Leah Asmelash
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daria Kasatkina, Russia's highest ranked female tennis player, came out as gay in an interview, while addressing rising homophobic attitudes in the...

Comments / 10

Jon Green
3d ago

Do we really need to know someones sexuallity? Personally I dont care and its know ones business! We have more important issues that need to be addressed.

