Top Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay
Daria Kasatkina, Russia's highest ranked female tennis player, came out as gay in an interview, while addressing rising homophobic attitudes in the...www.cnn.com
Daria Kasatkina, Russia's highest ranked female tennis player, came out as gay in an interview, while addressing rising homophobic attitudes in the...www.cnn.com
Do we really need to know someones sexuallity? Personally I dont care and its know ones business! We have more important issues that need to be addressed.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 10