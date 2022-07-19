ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found off Sunset Cliffs identified by San Diego authorities

By Jermaine Ong
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County authorities identified a body found washed ashore at Sunset Cliffs last week as a Riverside County man.

The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office said 24-year-old Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes was found dead on the rocks off the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard on the morning of July 13.

San Diego Police said the body was discovered by a fisherman near Claibornes Cove.

Montes was last seen alive on the morning of July 7, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information regarding the man’s death was released.

ABC 10 News KGTV

