Gambling

HearthStone Grandmasters: Last Call to feature $150k prize pool

 2 days ago

HearthStone Grandmasters: Last Call will begin on Friday and span through Aug. 31 as 16 players compete in a four-week season for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The 16 players will consist of the top four from each Season 1 region and the top four players by match wins from the first three 2022 Masters Tours. Those players are: DimitriKazov, Fled, Pascoa and Pun (Advanced from Americas); che0nsu, Mightry, okasinnsuke and Posesi (Advanced from Asia-Pacific); Bunnyhoppor, Furyhunter, SuperFake and xBlyzes (Advanced from Europe); Habugabu, Judgment, levik and ZloyGruzin (Advanced from Masters Tour).

The format will change each week, with the season champion earning an invitation to the 2022 World Championship.

The players will compete over three days in each of the first two weeks (July 22-24, July 29-31) before a bye week is observed. Masters Tour: Murder at Castle Nathria is on Aug. 12-14 before Week 3 will be contested on Aug. 19-21.

The playoffs will be contested from Aug. 26-31.

Broadcast times:
–Group A/B: Friday, July 22 — at 2 a.m. (PDT), 11 a.m. (CEST), 6 p.m. (KST)
–Group C/D: Saturday, July 23 — at 8:15 a.m. (PDT), 5:15 p.m. (CEST), 12:15 a.m. (KST)
–Top 8: Sunday, July 24 — at 3 a.m. (PDT), Noon (CEST), 7 p.m. (KST)

TENNIS
