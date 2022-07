Satellite images released by Nasa have shown water levels at historic lows in Lake Mead, the US’s largest reservoir, as a result of a severe 22-year drought in the American southwest.Images released by Nasa in recent days show the extent of the drought’s effects on Lake Mead, which is now at a historic all time low of 1,043ft above sea level, or 27 per cent capacity, as the agency said this week.In 2020, when the first of the three images from Nasa’s Landsat satellites was taken, Lake Mead was as high as 1,199.97ft above sea level.Water levels have dropped...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO