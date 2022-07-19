ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD – Missing – Juan Enriquez, 55

chicagopolice.org
 3 days ago

JUAN is missing from the 5200 block of W. Waveland. JUAN was last seen leaving for work...

home.chicagopolice.org

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau, Rossi visit paralyzed Chicago cop Golden

Chicago police officer Danny Golden received a visit from Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau and the village’s police chief, Eric Rossi, Monday afternoon. Golden is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago while trying to break up a fight at a bar on July 8.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A boy was shot while walking outside Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 21-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:57 a.m. when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, police said. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Pulaski, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Feds secure lengthy prison sentence, indictment against Chicago carjackers

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors recently secured a lengthy prison sentence for one Chicago carjacker who seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing at high speeds, as well as a separate indictment against another man accused of stealing an SUV on Michigan Avenue. "The news cycle in Chicago is dominated by violence,"...
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

CHICAGO (AP) — The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year said Thursday that the Chicago Police Board denied a recommendation to fire the officer. Police Board member Stephan Block reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigation and recommendation of dismissal...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Delivery driver carjacked by 13-year-old boy on West Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy allegedly carjacked a woman working as a delivery driver Wednesday while two small children were in her car. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue. Moments earlier, police believe he took a car from a 26-year-old delivery driver while […]
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March. Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Eisenhower Expressway shut down after driver gets on following being shot on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) --The Eisenhower Expressway was partially shut down on the city's West Side, after a driver got shot and then got onto the expressway. Chicago Police said at 9:11 p.m., a 26-year-old man was driving in a car in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver Nissan Maxima shot him. The victim then got on the expressway. An Infiniti was seen along the shoulder with the door open. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was reported in fair condition. The suspect also got on the Eisenhower and fled westward, police said. Two small boys, ages 1 and 6, were in the car with the man who got shot, police said. Neither was injured, but the 1-year-old was taken to Stroger as a precaution because of shattered glass in the car. The outbound Eisenhower was shut down at Independence Boulevard as a result of the incident while police investigate. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mother of 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore: “You took my son, but not his soul”

Surrounded by the family of 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore who was fatally shot last Tuesday, July 12, Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the. Rainbow PUSH Coalition, on Wednesday called on the East Chicago, Indiana, law enforcement officials to find the shooters who took the life of an innocent child who was asleep in his parent’s van just minutes from his home.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ottumwaradio.com

Chicago Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Burlington

A suspect in the June shooting of a Chicago police officer was arrested in southeast Iowa last week. Jabari Edwards, 28, was apprehended by authorities in Burlington. Edwards has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a police officer. Edwards is accused of shooting at two officers during...
BURLINGTON, IA
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued after recent home break-ins on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for Northwest Side residents after a string of home burglaries this July. In each incident, a burglar broke into the home through the rear door of the residence and proceeded to steal the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene, police said. The burglaries...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
740thefan.com

Man convicted in shooting death of man in road rage dispute

MINNEAPOLIS – A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a suburban Twin Cities man in what authorities called a road-rage case. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Violent crime surges in Chicago while police back off arrests

Criminals in Chicago are literally getting away with murder as violent crime sees a historic surge while arrest rates plummet to just 12%. Last year, the Windy City logged more than 800 homicides, breaking a 25-year record. And in 2020, the number doubled from the year before to more than 770. This means detectives must investigate more than two homicides a day, a mind-boggling statistic, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Contractor wants action after Berwyn city employee admitted to yelling racial slurs at him on the job

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A City of Berwyn employee is now under investigation after police said she admitted to yelling racial slurs at a man while on the job – and while driving a city vehicle. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, that man is calling for justice. The striking tale is spelled out in a police report – all of the events having happened just a block away from City Hall. The city employee is also a Berwyn South School District board member. And the man whom she yelled at spoke with us because he worries...
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old boy steals, then bails from car with two children inside in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car with two children inside was stolen by a 13-year-old boy in Humboldt Park Wednesday evening, only to crash soon afterward, police said. At 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was working for a food delivery service when she got out of her car and in the 600 block of North Christiana Avenue, near Ohio Street. There were two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – inside the car. A 13-year-old boy got into the woman's vehicle, struck the woman, and sped off with the two children inside, police said. We are told the mother was still clinging to the car when it took off.Soon afterward, the boy bailed out of the car when it was still moving and ran off, police said.The car went over a curb and hit a fence. The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody soon afterward. No injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Two people shot in Humboldt Park Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in Humboldt Park on Wednesday night,. The two male victims, of unknown ages, were near the sidewalk in the 800 block of N. Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One victim was struck...
CHICAGO, IL

