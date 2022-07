The Soldotna City Council is having a public hearing on July 27 determining if a ballot measure should go before qualified voters on October 4. It relates to the Field House project, including authorizing the city to incur general obligation debt in the amount, not to exceed, $15 million for construction, and sending the question of incurring debt to the voters at the upcoming municipal election.

