Sunrise Beach, MO

Woman seriously injured after two jet skis collide in Lake of the Ozarks

By Dmitry Martirosov, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 2 days ago

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach woman was seriously injured in a crash after two jet skis collided at Lake of the Ozarks Monday....

www.komu.com

