ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Russia sought to unmask Ukrainian hackers with malware app, Google says

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038vOx_0gl7y6O700
Tweet

Russian hackers apparently disguised and advertised a malware-infected Android app as a tool to fight back against Moscow in an effort to expose Ukrainian hackers.

Google’s Threat Assessment Group (TAG) released a report Tuesday explaining that Russians disguised the malicious app as one that would launch Denial of Service attacks on certain Russian websites — and distributed the app from a domain masked as an extension of the Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov Regiment.

The distributor, Turla, is a group TAG attributes to the Russian Federal Security Service.

“Join the Cyber Azov and help stop russian aggression against Ukraine!” reads the advertisement on the third-party site distributing the apps, according to a screenshot shared by Google. “We have developed an Android application that attacks the Internet infrastructure of russia.”

In a report published Tuesday, a Google spokesperson told Vice that the app was likely intended to expose Ukrainians who would click the link and seek to engage in such an attempt to stop Russian aggression and attack Russia’s infrastructure.

The Hill has reached out to Google for additional comment.

Cyber warfare has been a main element of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But the Ukrainian government — and the country’s volunteer “IT Army” — have hit back, defending Ukraine on the digital battlefield against Russian disinformation campaigns and attacks on Ukraine’s power grid.

Turla has been known to launch cyberattacks in Ukraine and elsewhere, but Google reports this as “the first known instance of Turla distributing Android-related malware.”

Google’s TAG found a similar app first distributed in March, “StopWar.apk,” which the group believes was developed by Ukrainians and became the “inspiration” for Turla’s spoof.

Google reports that the download count for Turla’s malware app was “miniscule.”

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malware#Hackers#Government Of Ukraine#Smart Phone#Android#Russians#Denial Of Service#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Former Russian Oligarch Warns Putin Will Invade NATO Territory

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a self-exiled Russian oligarch and a prominent critic of the Kremlin, said in a Thursday interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually wage war in NATO territory if the coalition doesn't help Ukraine win in the current conflict. Khodorkovsky made the warning during an interview with Euronews,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Su-35 Shot Down by Ukraine as $85m Aircraft Goes Up in Flames—Video

A Russian fighter jet has been shot down near the city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In a statement on social media, the air force command of Ukraine's armed forces said that at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a unit of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian fighter, "presumably an Su-35," in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

643K+
Followers
76K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy