Once popular Utah restaurant chain ‘The Training Table’ returning?

 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular Utah restaurant chain that operated for nearly 40 years may be making a comeback.

The website for The Training Table posted a somewhat cryptic message this week announcing its possible return, writing "tasty things coming soon..."

The Training Table

The chain made popular by customers using table phones to dial in their orders closed in 2016. At the time its doors were shuttered, there were Training Table locations in Salt Lake City, Holladay, Layton, Riverton and Sandy, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

On Dec. 1, 2016, the chain posted a final message on Facebook.

"After 39 wonderful years, yesterday was our final day serving cheese fries, dipping sauce and burgers! Thanks to our incredible customers and staff who made us A Utah Original!!!"

Despite its success, the family-owned restaurant was closed following lawsuits filed among family members. The CEO and president of the chain, Stephanie Chard, originally filed the lawsuit against her father, Kent, who founded the restaurant in 1977, seeking damages for the loss of "past, present and future business opportunities."

Kent Chard filed a countersuit saying his daughter caused him "extreme mental distress, humiliation, anguish, and emotional and physical injuries, as well as economic losses."

