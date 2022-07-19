ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal and Newcastle transfer target Marco Asensio ‘sacks agent as he looks to force Real Madrid exit this summer’

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MARCO ASENSIO has reportedly sacked his agent - and that could put Arsenal and Newcastle on red alert.

The Real Madrid man continues to be linked with a transfer away from the Bernabeu this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnja3_0gl7y3jw00
Marco Asensio could finally seal his Real Madrid exit after changing agents Credit: Getty

But with no deal done, he is said to have ditched his representatives to get a transfer over the line before deadline day.

As reported by El Larguero, the playmaker - who used to be looked after by Horacio Gaggioli - made the decision in order to "find a way out" of Madrid.

However, the Spanish radio station claim there have been no official offers tabled for the 26-year-old star yet.

It is thought, though, that AC Milan have been in contact with Jorge Mendes, who could be dealing with Asensio's potential switch.

The 28-cap Spaniard looks set to be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

He is into the final year of his Bernabeu contract and looks increasingly unlikely to pen an extension after allegedly rejecting a previous offer.

Only Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr scored more than Asensio's 12 goals last season and he wanted a wage increase to reflect his impressive 2021-22.

But that has, so far, not been forthcoming - paving the way for an exit.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Arsenal are said to have already been in contact over a potential £22million deal.

However, the Gunners face competition from Newcastle who are willing to pay £24m - although that is still £6m of Real's valuation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Spanish#Ac Milan#Spaniard
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
613K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy