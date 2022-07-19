Arsenal and Newcastle transfer target Marco Asensio ‘sacks agent as he looks to force Real Madrid exit this summer’

MARCO ASENSIO has reportedly sacked his agent - and that could put Arsenal and Newcastle on red alert.

The Real Madrid man continues to be linked with a transfer away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Marco Asensio could finally seal his Real Madrid exit after changing agents Credit: Getty

But with no deal done, he is said to have ditched his representatives to get a transfer over the line before deadline day.

As reported by El Larguero, the playmaker - who used to be looked after by Horacio Gaggioli - made the decision in order to "find a way out" of Madrid.

However, the Spanish radio station claim there have been no official offers tabled for the 26-year-old star yet.

It is thought, though, that AC Milan have been in contact with Jorge Mendes, who could be dealing with Asensio's potential switch.

The 28-cap Spaniard looks set to be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

He is into the final year of his Bernabeu contract and looks increasingly unlikely to pen an extension after allegedly rejecting a previous offer.

Only Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr scored more than Asensio's 12 goals last season and he wanted a wage increase to reflect his impressive 2021-22.

But that has, so far, not been forthcoming - paving the way for an exit.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Arsenal are said to have already been in contact over a potential £22million deal.

However, the Gunners face competition from Newcastle who are willing to pay £24m - although that is still £6m of Real's valuation.