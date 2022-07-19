ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County bus driver found guilty inappropriately touching disabled woman

By Nick DeGray
 2 days ago

LEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Berkshire County jury has found a bus driver guilty in connection to inappropriately touching a disabled woman.

Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 36-year-old Joseph Lamb was found guilty of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

The Lee Police Department and the DA’s office received two Disabled Persons Protection Commission reports in early 2020 after the victim said her bus driver inappropriately touched her while driving her to and from work. Police received surveillance video from the bus company that showed the disabled woman was inappropriately touched by Lamb.

“My office prioritizes protecting our most vulnerable community members from victimization and abuse. I am proud of the trial team’s work in presenting this case and holding this defendant accountable for abusing his position of trust,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the victim for coming forward and sharing her story. I hope this conviction empowers other survivors of sexual assault to do the same. I thank the Lee Police Department for their investigation and the jurors for coming to a just verdict.”

Lamb is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

