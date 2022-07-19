Tracking above average heat and dryer conditions

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler with lows near 70. EXTENDED: A weak cold front has moved across the area this afternoon, bringing in drier air with lower dew points and keeping humidity low through Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 90s to around 100 Thursday and Friday as winds shift back to the south. A disturbance rolling by to our north across Iowa early on Friday may bring clouds and a spot storm to areas north of I-70, but much of Mid-Missouri remains dry. Heading into the weekend, stronger low level winds from the southwest will push dew points back into the upper 60s, bringing the heat index up into the 105 degree range as air temperatures could once again get to 100 degrees. A stalled front to our north could bring a chance of showers and storms to northern Missouri late on Sunday. The front may waver through our area early next week before sliding south late in the week, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms and bringing temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. Rainfall amounts will end up under 0.5", but any precipitation will be helpful as much of the state is currently experiencing moderate drought.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO