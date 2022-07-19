ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tracking above average heat and dryer conditions

By Chance Gotsch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Temperatures look to continue to climb to the upper 90's this afternoon as the heat index will surpass the 100 degree mark. Winds remain out of the south at 5-10...

Tracking lower humidity today, hotter end to the week

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a bit cooler with lows near 70. EXTENDED: A weak cold front has moved across the area this afternoon, bringing in drier air with lower dew points and keeping humidity low through Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 90s to around 100 Thursday and Friday as winds shift back to the south. A disturbance rolling by to our north across Iowa early on Friday may bring clouds and a spot storm to areas north of I-70, but much of Mid-Missouri remains dry. Heading into the weekend, stronger low level winds from the southwest will push dew points back into the upper 60s, bringing the heat index up into the 105 degree range as air temperatures could once again get to 100 degrees. A stalled front to our north could bring a chance of showers and storms to northern Missouri late on Sunday. The front may waver through our area early next week before sliding south late in the week, increasing our chances for scattered showers and storms and bringing temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. Rainfall amounts will end up under 0.5", but any precipitation will be helpful as much of the state is currently experiencing moderate drought.
Tracking widespread drought across Missouri

Beginning in early June, Mid-Missouri along with parts of the Midwest has seen well below average rainfall totals paired with above average temperatures leading to more widespread drought conditions. Earlier today Governor Parson issued a Drought Alert for 53 counties in Missouri in efforts to combat related issues. An updated...
Southern Missouri crop conditions declining

A southwest Missouri farmer says high temperatures and a lack of rain has led to a difficult growing season. Brian Bunton farms near Lamar, about 40 miles north of Joplin. “We are seeing some pollination issues,” he said. “There were some areas fortunate enough to catch some rains where we will have above average yields, but by and large conditions are very tough.”
This Is Missouri's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Missouri. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Ozarks.
Missouri man catches record-breaking sunfish with a bow

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Hollister, Missouri now holds the state record for catching a redear sunfish using an alternate method. The Department of Conservation says that Andrew Hunt caught the fish on June 4 using a bow from a boat on Lake Taneycomo. The fish weighed 2lbs 2 oz.
2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Human remains found in Madison County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Remains of a missing man were discovered in Madison County. National...
Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
Hannibal is home to one of the Most Romantic Places in Missouri

Love is in the air, and one website claims that America's Hometown of Hannibal, Missouri has one of the most romantic places in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to the website bestthingsmo.com, the Garth Mansion in Hannibal is one of the 14 Most Romantic Places in the State of Missouri, ranking with things like The Raphael Hotel in KC, the Bridal Cave in Camdenton, and even the Elms Resort and Spa in Excelsior Springs. So what makes the Garth Mansion belong in that romantic class? On the site they say...
Missouri Doctor Expects More COVID

(St. Louis) A Missouri physician says even higher cases of COVID-19 are expected by the fall. Doctor Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says federal regulators are working on their approach to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming respiratory virus season. He says Missouri is...
Missouri governor to announce aid for farmers, ranchers amid drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will make an announcement regarding the drought conditions and excessive heat in Missouri Thursday at 2 p.m. In a news release, the governor's office said Parson will be joined by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
U.S. Route 36 Missouri River Bridges Rehabilitation Project Moving Into Next Phases

A Missouri Department of Transportation project to place a new overlay, repair substructure elements, and replace guardrail at the Pony Express Bridges over the Missouri River on U.S. Route 36 continues in Saint Joseph. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with MoDOT, began the rehabilitation project in late January. This...
Red Bud couple seriously injured in accident Sunday

A Red Bud couple was seriously injured in a four vehicle accident that took place in Missouri over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report, the incident took place on Sunday, July 17 around 11:45 a.m., on eastbound I-44, east of Antire Road near Eureka in St. Louis County, Missouri.
