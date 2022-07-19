North Carolina’s Rep. Alma Adams arrested in abortion-rights protest outside Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. In an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Omar says she was given a ticket and will have...

