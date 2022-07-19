ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

North Carolina’s Rep. Alma Adams arrested in abortion-rights protest outside Capitol

By Danielle Battaglia
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Alma Adams has been arrested outside the U.S. Capitol in a protest in support of abortion rights. The North Carolina Democrat, along with other lawmakers and around 50 demonstrators, sat down on First Street NE...

Same Ole
2d ago

They didnt protest when folks lost their civil liberties and freedom during the pandemic or when we were forced to get vaxxed or fired and unemployable. No they didnt protest that. They voted in favor of it but these American socialist are willing to get arrested to protest for abortion rights?🧐🤨

