Walker County, TX

Texas wildfire updates: Crews battling large fire north of Huntsville

 2 days ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters continue Tuesday to battle a large fire in Walker County. What started Monday afternoon as 100 acres burning, is now being called the Nelson Creek Fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service said about 1,852 acres have burned so far and at last check,...

The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
KHOU

Extreme heat, drought fueling dangerous wildfires across Texas

HOUSTON — Extreme heat and drought conditions are making for a very dangerous situation across the state of Texas. Firefighters are battling 15 active wildfires as of Wednesday afternoon. Two in North Texas have already destroyed several homes. "Everybody would love some rain right now," said Erin O'Connor with...
North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
Fire burns home, sheds in Grimes County near Bedias

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - A fire in Grimes County Tuesday afternoon has destroyed at least one home and two sheds, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is unknown but it’s in the 3500 block of Dick Barnes Loops near Bedias. No injuries...
Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
WALKER COUNTY WILDFIRE NOW ALMOST 1000 WILDFIRE

The wildfire in Walker County is now at 850 acres and growing. Additional resources have been requested. It is about 5 miles north of Huntsville moving toward the Trinity River. It is in a heavily wooded area. Units are having to get to hot spots ahead of the fire from embers. It is 101 degrees at 7:30pm. These firefighters are having to really work hard.
Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
