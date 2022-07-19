ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Local firefighters deployed to help fight wildfires west of Fort Worth

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Local firefighters from Hays and Williamson counties left Tuesday morning to help fight wildfires in west Texas.

Members of the Nor th Hays County Fire Rescue and Kyle Fire Department partnered with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid system to help with the wildfire outbreak west of Fort Worth.

Firefighters from Hutto Fire Rescue went to a wildfire in Palo Pinto County, also west of Fort Worth.

At last update on Monday night, the fire in Palo Pinto County was active, about 500 acres in size and 10% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service . The fire sits on Possum Kingdom Lake.

Other now-contained fires in the same area were located in Young, Erath and Hood counties.

