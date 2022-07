TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton’s annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival hit the big screen. The city was featured on the Food Network for a new show called BBQ USA. Chef Michael Symon came to the Friendly City to see and taste some of Georgia’s most famous barbecue, except this time, he brought a camera crew and judges with him. The show featured several Georgia grill masters and judged them on their skill sets, taste, and performance.

TIFTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO