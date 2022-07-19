ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between July 3 and July 18.

John Todd Prichard, age 28, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 3 after a traffic stop near Fir Road and F32. Prichard was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st and Speeding.

Marshall Devin Slack, age 20, of Elk Horn, was arrested July 3 after a traffic stop at Catalpa Street and Main Street in Elk Horn. Slack was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while Barred and Failure to Display Registration Plate.

Ashley Elizabeth McWilliams age 31, of Atlantic, was arrested July 7 after a traffic stop at Catalpa Street and Main Street in Elk Horn. McWilliams was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while License is Revoked and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Angel Destiny Lentsch, age 20, of Des Moines, was arrested July 8 after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 59. Lentsch was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while License is Revoked, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

Royal Eugene Robinson, age 69, of Arion, was arrested July 10 after a traffic stop on Highway 59. Robinson was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, and Speeding.

Jordan Scott Saathoff, age 20, of Walnut, was arrested July 10 after a traffic stop on Highway 59. Saathoff was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, and Speeding.

Bryan Ray Dunn, age 34, of Des Moines, and Hunter Dale Gregory, age, 23, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, were arrested July 11th after a call for service in the 600 block of road M47. Dunn was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Human Trafficking, Theft 1st, and Driving while License is Suspended. Gregory was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Human Trafficking and Theft 1st.

Joshua Caleb Leonard, age 25, of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested July 12 after a call for service regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of road M56. Leonard was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with three counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substances.

Jill Annette Wensel, age 50, of Logan, was arrested July 14 after a traffic stop on Highway 44. Wensel was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while Barred, Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Donald Dale Blunk, age 63, of Kiron, was arrested July 14 on a Shelby County Warrant for Failure to Appear on a previous charge of Driving while Barred, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Keeping Premises or Vehicle for Controlled Substances. Blunk was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Scott John Schimerowski, age 53, of Earling, was arrested July 16 after a call for service in the area of Highway 37 and Highway 191. Schimerowski was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Anthonie Damian Newcomb, age 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 18 after a call for service in Kirkman. Newcomb was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Willful Injury causing Serious Injury.

Note: Criminal charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

