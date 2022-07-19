I-95 reopens after crashes shut down the interstate north of Richmond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 95 north reopened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The lanes had been closed at mile marker 91 (about one mile south of Ashland) due to a crash, according to VDOT.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays through the evening rush hour.

Traffic at 3:45 p.m. was backed up for six miles. Traffic was backed up about three miles at 1:45 p.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .