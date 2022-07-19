ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

I-95 reopens after crashes shut down the interstate north of Richmond

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQy0A_0gl7wOh000

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 95 north reopened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The lanes had been closed at mile marker 91 (about one mile south of Ashland) due to a crash, according to VDOT.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays through the evening rush hour.

Traffic at 3:45 p.m. was backed up for six miles. Traffic was backed up about three miles at 1:45 p.m.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Backup clear after crash on I-95 in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North near the Diamond is causing significant backups and delays in Richmond between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit and the Interstate 64 interchange. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78.5, just after...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Daycare bus crashes near Richmond Raceway in Henrico with nine children inside, injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have reported an accident involving a daycare bus on Thursday afternoon. Minor injuries have been reported. Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus at approximately 3:17 p.m. According to police, a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Avenue and ended up in the ravine.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Ashland, VA
Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
cbs19news

Driver identified in fatal crash on Louisa Road

UPDATE: The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Louisa Road around 8:35 a.m. Thursday. According to officials, crews arrived at the scene of a overturned dump truck that was hauling asphalt. The driver of the truck was identified as 41-year-old John Henry Alfred Mooran...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Vdot
Augusta Free Press

Mechanicsville woman dead in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover County

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 90-mile marker at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was operating a 2015 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile-marker at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Isle of Wight; James City; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK AMELIA BRUNSWICK CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WILLIAMSBURG
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy