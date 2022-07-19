Swastika and vulgar phrase graffitied in bathroom at Silver Creek Village Park

PARK CITY, Utah. — On July 18, the Summit County Sheriff’s office reported vandalization in the bathrooms at Silver Creek Village Park. Playground equipment was also removed in the incident.

A vulgar phrase and an image of a swastika were spray painted inside the bathrooms. Currently, the assessment is that juveniles are responsible for the incident. The case has been assigned to detectives for further investigation.

