Swastika and vulgar phrase graffitied in bathroom at Silver Creek Village Park
PARK CITY, Utah. — On July 18, the Summit County Sheriff’s office reported vandalization in the bathrooms at Silver Creek Village Park. Playground equipment was also removed in the incident.
A vulgar phrase and an image of a swastika were spray painted inside the bathrooms. Currently, the assessment is that juveniles are responsible for the incident. The case has been assigned to detectives for further investigation.
Comments / 1