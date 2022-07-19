ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I’m an interior design expert – your home’s style can add up to $10k in value, how to stage it for a quick sell

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SOMETIMES, selling your home can prove to be quite a challenge.

But, it turns out your home's style can play a huge role in how quickly it sells.

A minimalist interior design could increase your home's value by over $10k Credit: Getty
A nice-smelling home is just as important as its syle and can easily be achieved with a candle or diffuser Credit: Getty

According to a study from Hammonds Furniture, 40 percent of adults prioritize interior design when it comes to buying a home.

Some are even willing to fork over a lot of extra cash for a simple design.

The study found that the average person would be prepared to offer almost $3.7k over a home's asking price if it had a minimalist style.

The simplistic design is even more important to 18 to 24-year-olds, with 12 percent claiming they would offer over $10k more for that style.

Thankfully, you don't have to take drastic measures in order to stage your home for a quick sell thanks to expert-approved tips.

DECLUTTER YOUR SPACE

It should come as no surprise that messiness in your home could be off-putting to prospective buyers.

So Kirsty Oakes, Head of Product and Marketing at Hammonds Furniture, recommended storing away any personal items in order to help viewers envision themselves in the home.

"With minimalism being a highly popular style for house hunters, decluttering will help you to achieve a cleaner look," she said.

GIVE YOUR WALLS A REFRESH

According to further research from Hammonds Furniture, wall color and design can impact a buyer's decision.

A study revealed that 21 percent of people found white walls to be the most relaxing and also found 24 percent would stay away from a home with "ugly wallpaper."

Additionally, 19 percent of people would be put off by any holes in the walls, so Oakes suggested a fresh coat of paint and patching up any holes for a quicker sale.

ENHANCE CURB APPEAL

The front yard is typically what most house hunters see first, so it's important to make a good first impression.

Ignoring your home's outdoor space can even reduce your home's value by up to 20 percent, according to Michael Patterson, Managing Director of WeBuyAnyHouse.

Oakes said: "Get rid of any weeds, sweep your driveway and paving, and add a pop of color with the addition of new plants."

APPEAL TO THE SENSES

While a home's look is clearly important for prospective buyers, its smell is just as important with 37% of people claiming pet smells would turn them away from a home.

Oakes had a simple solution: "Help your home smell clean and inviting by using a scented candle, reed diffuser, or room spray."

Meanwhile, a real estate agent has shared even more tips and tricks to sell your home quicker.

Additionally, a property expert revealed how to add thousands to your home’s value with simple garden tweaks.

