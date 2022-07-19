ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain View to use innovative technology for lung cancer diagnosis

By Kailey Galaviz
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0884CX_0gl7w47j00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mountain View Hospital recently gained a new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer. Used to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, the goal of Auris Health’s  Monarch Platform is to enable earlier and more-accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.

The technology integrates the latest advancements in robotics, software, data science, and endoscopy (the use of small cameras and tools to enter the body through its natural openings). Mountain View Hospital is among the first hospitals in the United States to utilize the platform, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages. Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier,” said Vivian Keenan, MD, Idaho Falls new pulmonologist. “We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer.”

More than 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive the disease, in part because it is often found at an advanced stage. There are a variety of diagnostic options currently available for lung cancer, but all have limitations in accuracy, safety, or invasiveness. These limitations can lead to false positives, false negatives, or side effects such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and hemorrhage, which may increase health care costs and extend hospital stays.

The Monarch Platform utilizes a familiar controller-like interface that physicians use to navigate the flexible robotic endoscope to the periphery of the lung with improved reach, vision, and control. Combining traditional endoscopic views into the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on 3-D models of the patient’s own lung anatomy, the Monarch Platform provides physicians with continuous bronchoscope vision throughout the entire procedure.

Mountain View Hospital will begin using the new technology to help patients as early as next week.

The post Mountain View to use innovative technology for lung cancer diagnosis appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familytree.com

New Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center Opens

FamilySearch has announced the reopening of its newly renovated Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center. Located at 750 West Elva Street, the free service will introduce guests to a world of fun, interactive, personal and family discoveries. From life-sized interactive experiences, to home video conversation equipment, a recording room, access to personal help and billions of online records, the new attraction will be a popular addition to the local scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
eastidahonews.com

‘It has been a journey.’ Local woman returns home from hospital after bike accident in California.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman who was in the hospital last month in California with significant injuries, including a brain bleed, has returned home safely. ZoAnn Keck returned home on July 8. She and her friend Ebony Gardner went on a trip together last month to California. It was supposed to be a quick, fun trip, but unfortunately, it turned into a lengthy ordeal involving injuries that landed both friends in the hospital.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Aubree Ours and 5 first responders receive “life saving award”

It all started as a regular day for Aubree Ours when she started on her route, to deliver meals to the seniors on the Meals On Wheels program. Except when she pulled up onto a home on Rigby's 400 N street something would be different. The post Aubree Ours and 5 first responders receive “life saving award” appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Innovation#Robotics#Mountain View Hospital#Auris Health
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'HERD OF HOPE': Pocatello High School staff, students rally behind paraprofessional diagnosed with cancer

POCATELLO — “Shock” is the single word that came to the mind of a paraprofessional at Pocatello High School when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January. And although the “rollercoaster ride” for Karen Suess was still in its infancy, the word shock wouldn’t even come close to describing her reaction when the school rallied behind her throughout the year to ensure she felt supported.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
eastidahonews.com

Former Idaho State Sen. Ann Rydalch dies at 86

IDAHO FALLS – A beloved member of the community died early Tuesday morning at the age of 86. Ann Rydalch passed away due to complications of a stroke that occurred on Friday evening. Rydalch, a former Idaho state senator, served her community in more ways than one over her...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Work begins on Pocatello’s new town square

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Work has started on Pocatello's new town square. A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning. The Simplot Square Block in Historic Downtown Pocatello is getting a new look and a new name. "At Lookout we dream big and this is a really a dream come true. So...
POCATELLO, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Pocatello church receives recognition for civil rights activism

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, centered in one of Idahos largest African American communities, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of their work for black American civil rights in the Gem state. For nearly 100 years the church has served as an epicenter for...
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Crash on U.S. Highway 20 required ambulance

An accident on U.S. Highway 20 near Exit 332 Wednesday required the use of an ambulance. The crash happened around 3 p.m. About a dozen police cars from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Rexburg Police Department assisted at the scene.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

CERT creates mock disaster scenario to train public how to respond when disaster strikes

rned members of the community gathered together to receive some hands on training on how they could then help people when a disaster strikes. The organization running the day's training was the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). An organization focused on doing the most good for the most amount of people in life's worst case scenarios. The post CERT creates mock disaster scenario to train public how to respond when disaster strikes appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy