988 hotline: How it can help Michiganders with mental health emergencies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The nation’s first mental health hotline, 988, went live over the weekend.

It’s the 911-equivalent for any mental health-related emergencies. Callers will be connected immediately with trained counselors.

The primary goal of the new three-digit number is to make it easier for people to call for help when they need it the most.

Mood swings, smashing windows and at times even becoming extremely violent — that’s how Gail's 13-year-old adopted son functions most days.

“There’s not really any warning. It's from nothing to crisis in a matter of seconds,” Gail said.

Over the years, Gail’s son has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, disruptive mood dysregulation disorder and autism.

He is what is called high acuity, so he needs a higher level of security when he is an inpatient.

Gail says during a violent episode, calling 911 is her only option. Even though the responding officers from Wayne County de-escalate the situation, there is still no resolution.

Michigan Annual State Report 2020 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

“Either way, he would end up at the ER, where he would be left to sit for days or weeks or months trying to find him a placement in a hospital,” Gail said.

Before the national hotline, most people experiencing a mental health emergency would call 911 or head to the emergency room.

Dr. Shama Faheem says in both instances, sufferers end up waiting either for the police to find the right help or for ERs to go through the triage list.

For many, that wait time may not seem that important, but that wait time could mean life or death for someone experiencing mental health issues.

“I agree. When they are trying to access mental health services or resources in crisis, yes the goal should be zero (minutes),” said Faheem, the chief medical officer and a psychiatrist at Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard believes the new system will not only ease the pressure off 911 but also get mental health crisis callers help right away.

“The people at the 988 have at their fingertips local resources or phone numbers or connections so that they know how and who to connect them locally,” Bouchard said.

Available 24/7, the free hotline features a network of more than 200 nationwide call centers. This means if the local center is busy, calls will be rerouted to the nearest state center, ensuring immediate help.

Meanwhile, 988 does not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or other crisis hotlines but is better equipped to help people who are experiencing:

Mental health-related distress

Thoughts of suicide

Substance abuse

Emotional distress

Worries about a loved one

“I think the stigma is the biggest contributor to people not understanding and not having that empathy that is really needed when you are talking or addressing mental health crisis,” Faheem said.

Faheem is also excited about the upcoming Crisis Care Center in Detroit, which once complete, the 39-bed facility will operate like an emergency room but for mental health and substance misuse patients.

“Within Wayne County, there are far more mental health crisis visits to the emergency department. Again, it’s not going to meet all of those needs, but it’s a good start,” Faheem said.

Between the national mental health hotline 988 and DWIN’s Crisis care center, which is to open in the fall of 2023, patients across metro Detroit will have more options to choose from when it comes to that much-needed help.