Battle Creek, MI

Seniors hit the course again to battle for 30th annual city title

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Some of the faces change, or get older. Some new faces come in. And the tradition continues.

The 30th annual City Seniors Golf Tournament hit the links once again on Tuesday as the event sets out to decide who is the best golfer over 50 in the area.

Day 1 of the two-day tourney was held at The Medalist in Marshall with defending champ Steve Martin holding the lead after the first round, shooting an even-par 72.

The championship trophy and bragging rights will be on the line Wednesday for the final 18 holes at Binder Park Golf Course.

"I played the last few years. It's a fun event and I know all the guys," Martin said. "Best thing about today is that I get to have bragging rights over the guys for at least today.

"I'm a member here so figured I shoot pretty well. I play Binder pretty well, too, so looking forward to tomorrow and getting a chance to defend my title. That was the goal."

Kevin Webber was second after the first round with a 75, with Ken Bjornson and Ed Haas tied for third at 76. Coming out of the 50-59 year old division, Tony Evans and Roy Tooke were next at 77.

But whoever goes low over the two days is almost in the background as the connection between these golfers is the most important thing.

"The old guys who have been playing together for 30 years keep coming out and it's the camaraderie that keeps us coming out," said longtime player Mike Sequite, who was the leader in the Super Senior (70 and over) group with a 74. "What we need is some new blood. We have the older guys, but we need some more of those 50-year-old guys. But it's just fun seeing the old guys every year."

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

