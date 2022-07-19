ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Tony Rivenbark, Wilmington cultural giant who made Thalian Hall a destination, dies at 74

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

Tony Rivenbark, an actor, historian, preservationist, arts administrator and cultural giant without whose leadership downtown Wilmington's historic Thalian Hall theater would not exist in its current form, died Monday. He was 74.

Rivenbark had served as the executive director of Thalian Hall for more than 42 years. His death, from undisclosed causes, was confirmed by longtime friend and associate Shane Fernando, who is the vice president of advancement and the arts for Cape Fear Community College and the executive and artistic director of CFCC's Wilson Center.

"It's a huge loss," said Fernando, who grew up going to Thalian Hall and acting in plays with Rivenbark, whom he calls his mentor. "His presence will continue to be felt in Wilmington for a very long time."

Fernando said that, in Rivenbark's honor, the exteriors of Thalian Hall, the Wilson Center, Kenan Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the Meadowlark Lemon Bridge on North Third Street will be illuminated with purple lights Tuesday evening.

In addition, Fernando said, multiple historic theaters around the country will be lit in purple in the coming days as well, owing to Rivenbark's long association with the League of Historic American Theatres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGhdC_0gl7vp7U00

Thalian Hall, in the same building as Wilmington City Hall, dates to 1858. Rivenbark had been running the historic performance space since taking over as executive director in 1979. He never stepped down from his role. Despite ill health in recent months, he was actively running affairs at the theater "right until the end," Fernando said.

“It’s a very sad day for our entire community," said New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple, a member of Thalian Hall's board of trustees and a close friend of Rivenbark's who also directed him in multiple productions of "A Christmas Carol." "He’ll be greatly missed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZLlZ_0gl7vp7U00

On Tuesday afternoon, the hall's board of trustees appointed Zapple interim executive director of Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., the nonprofit that runs the venue for the city of Wilmington, which owns the theater. In a news release, the board said that it would initiate "a nationwide search for the permanent director."

"We understand to find the right candidate to fill his shoes will be a difficult undertaking," THCPA Board Chair Terry Espy said in the release. "We are extremely grateful that a thorough audit of the organization was recently completed that leaves us well prepared for the task."

Funeral arrangements and plans for a public celebration of Rivenbark's life and outsize role in Wilmington's cultural affairs will be announced in the coming days, Fernando said.

Rivenbark's survivors include a sister, Dana McBrayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DScX5_0gl7vp7U00

In terms of his personality, Rivenbark, a slight man who in recent years often sported a shock of white hair, was known to harbor contradictions. He could be alternately charming or combative, warm or aloof. He had a quick sense of humor and was always ready with a story, many of them about Thalian Hall.

Professionally, however, there seemed to be little separation between his work and his life. He lived and breathed Thalian Hall. Even in the course of his extensive travels, he was often visiting one historic theater or another.

Rivenbark oversaw many renovations to Thalian Hall over the years, including recent repairs to its roof and ceiling from damage incurred by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The hall fully reopened from those fixes just this summer.

When he took over as executive director in 1979, Rivenbark told the StarNews in 2019 , Thalian Hall "was very underutilized. The Thalian Association (theater company) did four shows a year, one weekend each. And that was about it."

Starting in the early 1980s, Rivenbark and other cultural and community leaders embarked on a master plan to improve and fully renovate the theater. As part of that plan, a 1983 benefit show, "Remembered Nights," would bring Broadway veteran Lou Criscuolo to Wilmington. Criscuolo, who died in 2014 , would stay in town to form Opera House Theatre Co. in 1985, and that company has been instrumental in attracting audiences to the historic venue over the decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8yo_0gl7vp7U00

After a major, $5 million renovation to the hall in 1990, which added the present-day lobby and studio theater, "the activity here just jumped sky high," Rivenbark said in 2019. Having some sort of performance, movie or other offering on any given night became the rule rather than the exception.

The 1990 renovation and preservation of the hall went a long way to cementing its role in Wilmington's cultural life for decades to come. Another major, $3.6 million renovation in 2010 refurbished the main stage's ornate proscenium arch, installed new seating,  upgraded the hall's technical capabilities and introduced "Alice," a large, Victorian-style chandelier that hangs from the auditorium's ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olhZG_0gl7vp7U00

In addition to too many awards and honors to list here, t he StarNews gave Rivenbark its Lifetime Achievement award in 2019. In 2014, he was honored with the Lela Thompson Award for Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theater at the StarNews Wilmington Theater Awards, a ceremony and celebration Rivenbark helped sustain by providing space at Thalian Hall.

In May,  the Historic Wilmington Foundation awarded Rivenbark with the Thomas and Elizabeth Wright Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Related: Thalian Hall champion Rivenbark honored for work in arts community

David Anthony "Tony" Rivenbark was born in the Duplin County town of Warsaw on March 27, 1948.

In a 2019 profile, Rivenbark told the StarNews that the first time he ever set foot in Thalian Hall was in 1966, as a freshman at Wilmington College, now the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He was there to audition for a production of the 1920s musical "Good News" for the Thalian Association. (The Thalian Association Community Theatre is a separate entity from Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts.)

Rivenbark never stopped performing, going on to act in more than 200 productions in Wilmington and elsewhere, including off-Broadway in New York. His last official stage role was in the play "The Book of Will" for Big Dawg Productions at that company's former Cape Fear Playhouse on Castle Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxQsn_0gl7vp7U00

Notably, he played the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in 14 different productions of "A Christmas Carol" over the years, including a half dozen or more times for Zapple's Theatre Exchange company.

Other notable roles include Norman Thayer in "On Golden Pond" for Thalian Hall Cube Theatre in 2015 , which earned him a Best Actor in a Play nomination at the Wilmington Theater Awards and had him acting alongside one of his closest friends, the Wilmington actress Suellen Yates, who played Norman's wife, Ethel.

Ray Kennedy, who has directed numerous musicals for Opera House Theatre Co., said he first met Rivenbark in 1985 after a production of "A Chorus Line" at Thalian Hall. Kennedy said he spoke with Rivenbark on Monday afternoon, and they talked about how different Rivenbark was in the roles of Ben Franklin in Opera House's production of "1776" and as a right-wing, anti-gay politician in the company's 2019 production of "La Cage aux Folles."

"That was his genius," Kennedy said. "He could play almost anything. No matter whether he was the lead in 'On Golden Pond' or doing a cameo for Opera House, the intensity and preparation were exactly the same. In his mind, there was no such thing as a small role."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nzX8_0gl7vp7U00

Fernando said that, before he died, Rivenbark "was cast in and preparing for" a role in Opera House Theatre Co.'s production of the musical "Newsies," which Fernando is directing. It's set to open on Thalian Hall's main stage in August.

Rivenbark went to great lengths to document Thalian Hall's history in Wilmington. He was the author of "Images of America: Thalian Hall," published by Arcadia Press in 2015, and he wrote articles and essays about the building's history for numerous publications.

In 2008, he organized a sprawling 150th anniversary celebration for the theater, even acting in a new production of the farce "Box and Cox," one of the first plays to be performed at Thalian Hall when it opened in 1858.

Fernando also credited Rivenbark with maintaining Thalian Hall's physical and financial health over the years. He said the venue is "one of the healthiest in the state and the region."

With two theatrical productions happening there this weekend — Opera House's production of "Grease" on the main stage and Big Dawg's production of the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" in the upstairs Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre, which Rivenbark helped establish —"it is as vibrant today as it was before the pandemic," Fernando added.

Rivenbark helped shepherd Thalian Hall through that disaster, Fernando said, and nursed the venue back to health once the lockdown eased.

Fernando called Thalian Hall "America's greatest historic theater," a status it would not have without Rivenbark's tireless dedication.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Tony Rivenbark, Wilmington cultural giant who made Thalian Hall a destination, dies at 74

Comments / 1

Related
whqr.org

Tony Rivenbark, pillar of Wilmington’s theatre community, dies at 74

Rivenbark was the head of the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, one of the nation’s oldest historic theatres, for over 40 years. He oversaw a multimillion-dollar renovation of Thalian Hall in the late 1980s and went on to become a veteran of hundreds of productions. A tireless actor, writer, producer, historian, and cultural touchstone for the region, Rivenbark was the recipient of several lifetime achievement awards.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington film industry on track for a strong year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Regional Film Commission says the film industry in the area is booming, more than halfway through the year. Nearly a year ago, Governor Roy Cooper visited EUE/Screen Gems Studios, and said a record breaking $409 million was being invested for projects being filmed across the state, with many in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport. Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.
SOUTHPORT, NC
whqr.org

Special Episode: Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt

What happens next for commissioner found in contempt of court?. After contempt of court ruling, calls for NHC Commission Chair’s removal intensify. But could it actually happen?. Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
carolinacoastonline.com

Timothy Lee, 61; service July 24

Timothy P. Lee, 61, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on July 16, 2022, in Wilmington, NC. Tim was born in Morehead City, NC, on November 29, 1960, the son of the late Thaddeus and Ernestine Lee. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and David.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Sunsets and Smoke on the Water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Living along the coast, the abundance of nature’s beauty is a major benefit that won’t cost you a dime (unless of course you’re paying to park at the beach). It seems no matter how many sunrises or fading sunsets, it never gets old to me. But you don’t have to be on the sand to experience either one, the Cape Fear River provides an equally beautiful backdrop.
cfcc.edu

CFCC boat building graduate builds dream homes

While growing up in the furniture manufacturing capital of the world nurtured his love for craftsmanship, Hickory-native Kyle Henry knew he wanted to take his skills in a different direction. He desired to build boats. Henry researched different boat-building schools and programs but found that most were costly and out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”. In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like a 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.
LELAND, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Staton
Person
Ray Kennedy
WWAY NewsChannel 3

$1.14M in grants awarded to NC coastal communities including Topsail and Leland

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is awarding grants to 22 communities for Phase 3 of the Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP). More than $1.14 million dollars will be made available for the completion of Phase 3. “Our...
LELAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

National Clothing Retailer To Close Oleander Drive Store In Wilmington

A national women's clothing retailer is shuttering one of its Wilmington stores. An email to Talbots customers Tuesday said the store at 3607 Oleander Drive will close Saturday but also stated, "This isn't goodbye," encouraging shoppers to visit the Talbots at Mayfaire Town Center, 6848 Main St. Talbots is in...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Book 'em: Officer's two sons to play in separate World Series

Boiling Spring Lakes police Sgt. Kyle Pszczultkoski has done much to be proud of in his career, including being named Officer of the Year. But last week something occurred that made him even more prideful: His two sons played on Dixie Baseball teams that won state tournaments and qualified for the World Series.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#A Christmas Carol#Cfcc#North Third Street
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vicious Biscuit restaurant opens Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Wilmington restaurant is serving up Southern food in a whole new way, and on a plate as big as your head. The Vicious Biscuit opened across from Mayfaire Monday morning to a line outside the door. This is the restaurant’s fourth location.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Church Announcement - Cape Carteret Baptist Church

Cape Carteret Baptist Church in Broad Creek will host revival services Sunday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 3. Services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 31, and at 7 each night Aug. 1-3. The guest evangelist will be Jacob Smith.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
The News & Observer

Catch a train to Greenville? NCDOT looks at passenger service to smaller NC cities

The N.C. Department of Transportation and planners in Pitt County have begun to study the feasibility of running passenger trains between the Triangle and Greenville. The study is one of several examining whether it makes sense to extend passenger train service to smaller North Carolina cities such as Wilmington, Fayetteville and Asheville. Amtrak helped fuel that interest when its proposal for expanding passenger rail service nationwide, released last summer, included both Wilmington and Asheville as potential destinations.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WMBF

Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar in North Myrtle Beach is the newest of their 3 locations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar in North Myrtle Beach officially opened in March of this year. Locally owned and operated, the new location is one of three along the Grand Strand. With the same feel of the location you know and love from Surfside Beach, we loved taste testing popular menu items, catching up with Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson on events to help the community, heading into the kitchen, and so much more!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Brunswick County teams headed to World Series

WINNABOW — Brunswick County beat Boger City 7-3 and won the N.C. Dixie Boys Baseball state championship July 13 at Town Creek Park, earning a bid to the World Series. For many members of the Brunswick team (ages 13-14), this will be their second consecutive trip to the World Series. Brunswick County won the Junior Dixie Boys Baseball (age 13) state title last year and finished second in the World Series.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The phenomenon called “Seneca Guns” is a relatively common occurrence for longtime residents of Southeastern North Carolina. But for newcomers like Christopher Martin, hearing a loud boom and feeling their house shake may be concerning. “It sounds like that deep thud that you can...
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy