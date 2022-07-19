ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic toy store comes back to Macy’s just in time for the holidays – see the exact cities and opening date

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TOYS "R" US is making a comeback this holiday season at Macy's.

From this month, Toys “R” Us brand products will be on sale in all of Macy's flagship stores across the country.

Macy's is bringing back some memories with Toys 'R' Us

It comes five years after Toys "R" Us went bankrupt and all of its US stores were closed.

The rollout of the new pop-up stores will begin in late July, with all locations expected to be complete by October 15.

The move comes thanks to a collaboration with retail investment firm WHP Global, who acquired the brand in 2021.

Additionally, the company will provide nine days of in-store events (from October 15 to October 23), which include family activities and free giveaways on brands such as LEGO and Barbie.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys 'R' Us experience to life in our stores,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer said.

"We hope Toys 'R' Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together."

Full list of locations

Macy’s provided the full list of flagship locations where the Toys "R" Us products will be located in.

They are as follows.

  • Lenox Square, Atlanta
  • State Street, Chicago
  • Ala Moana, Honolulu
  • Memorial City, Houston
  • South Coast Plaza, LA
  • Aventura, Miami
  • Dadeland, Miami
  • Herald Square, New York City
  • Roosevelt Field, New York City
  • Union Square, San Francisco
  • Valley Fair, San Jose

But there’s even more to come.

“By mid-October we’ll be in every Macy’s,” Toys "R" Us said in a release.

“That means hundreds of locations!”

The Toys "R" Us locations will be at least 1,000 square feet and range to as high as 10,000 square feet.

The move comes after Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy in September 2017.

As a result, it was forced to close all 800 of its stores.

However, thanks to new parent company WHP Global’s partnership with Macy’s, consumers can buy the toy brand’s products.

Fan reactions

On social media, fans were stoked about the news of Toys “R” Us.

In fact, it was trending on Twitter.

One fan tweeted in all caps: “TOYS R US IS COMING BACK IM GONNA CRY.”

Another said: “Omg @ToysRUs is coming back!!! They will roll out in October (my already favorite month). MY CHILDHOOD!!!”

And another user tweeted: “This generation will now understand how we [were] able to stay sane all these years with the return of Toys R Us.”

