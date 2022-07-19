State police asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - A man is being accused of using his employer's credit card to buy hundreds of gift cards and racking up Giant Eagle rewards points in the process. According to police, instead of filling up the company vehicle with gas, Joshua Carson of Butler County would buy some gas, along with enough gift cards to make it appear as if he was filling up. He also used his grandmother's advantage card to earn perks at GetGo gas stations. "Every single time he would be making these purchases of the gift cards, he would use the advantage card to try and gain perks, which would be gasoline perks that he would use for his own benefit," said Trooper Stephen Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The name of the person on the advantage card wasn't him, so as we did more research, we found out it was his grandmother's advantage card, she had no knowledge of any of the things that were happening, she was in a home at the time." According to investigators, Carson ran the scam for two years and stole more than $32,000.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO