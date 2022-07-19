ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State police asking for public's help identifying theft suspect

Cover picture for the articleState police are asking for your help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from a...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA
California Pair Charged With Stealing Wallet And Buying Gift Cards

Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after they allegedly stole a person’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Our news partners at WPXI report that 19-year-old Yury Gomez-Martinez and 21-year-old Brayan Sanz-Saavedra, both of California, stole a wallet from a woman who was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry.
CALIFORNIA, PA
Missing 4-year-old in Sagamore found safe

SAGAMORE – A search was underway in the Cranberry Highway area of Sagamore for a missing 4-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Bourne and State Police were on scene and Bourne Fire had requested the Barnstable County Tech Rescue team to assist in the search. A K-9 tracking dog was working the scene and a Mass State […] The post Missing 4-year-old in Sagamore found safe appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SAGAMORE, PA
Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Activist pleads guilty to trying to set fire to 2 Pittsburgh pizza shops

A Pittsburgh activist and art curator said that when she attempted to start a fire at two different pizza shops one night in October 2019 that she was mentally exhausted from fighting against a racist system. “My brain broke,” Nicky Jo Dawson told a judge on Thursday. “It, literally, was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Butler County man steals more than $30,000 in gift card scheme

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - A man is being accused of using his employer's credit card to buy hundreds of gift cards and racking up Giant Eagle rewards points in the process. According to police, instead of filling up the company vehicle with gas, Joshua Carson of Butler County would buy some gas, along with enough gift cards to make it appear as if he was filling up. He also used his grandmother's advantage card to earn perks at GetGo gas stations. "Every single time he would be making these purchases of the gift cards, he would use the advantage card to try and gain perks, which would be gasoline perks that he would use for his own benefit," said Trooper Stephen Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The name of the person on the advantage card wasn't him, so as we did more research, we found out it was his grandmother's advantage card, she had no knowledge of any of the things that were happening, she was in a home at the time." According to investigators, Carson ran the scam for two years and stole more than $32,000. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
New Kensington man accused of attacking caregiver with shovel handle

A New Kensington man is accused of assaulting a caregiver with the cut-off handle of a shovel. Police charged Marvin Tyree Hall, 36, of Constitution Boulevard with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Police said the assault was reported shortly after 11 a.m....
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Man dies after being shot while sitting in parked car in Stowe Township, victim identified

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times while he was sitting in a parked car in Stowe Township early Tuesday. McKees Rocks police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 2:05 a.m. A man told Channel 11 he heard several gunshots outside of his apartment, which is above Shooters bar. He said it happened shortly after the bar closed.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA

