U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi has been captured by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine, according to his brother, making him at least the third American to be detained. Sele Murekezi told the Washington Post that on July 7 he received a call from an unknown caller who gave the phone to Suedi. Suedi Murekezi then told his brother that while living in the city of Kherson he had been wrongfully accused of being part of a pro-Ukraine protest and taken captive, Sele said.

