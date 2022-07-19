UHC Transparency in Coverage

Contact the Registrar for policies and procedures related to your Veteran Educational Benefits. MIAD is approved for the Post 911 Yellow Ribbon program, along with other educational programs. In order to qualify, you will need to submit a letter from the Veterans Administration outlining your Certification of Eligibility. Students inquiring about their specific eligibility to receive federal VA education benefits should call the VA Education phone number at 1-888-442-4551 or visit the VA website at www.gibill.va.gov. Electronic applications for federal VA education benefits can be accessed at https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/applying.asp.

