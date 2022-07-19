ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Utility Vegetation Management Pro Steve Hallmark Joins Iapetus Infrastructure Services

By Iapetus Holdings
 3 days ago
Hallmark brings valuable Transmission, Distribution and Arboriculture expertise to Houston energy and utility services firm. HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Iapetus Holdings, LLC, a Houston-based privately held portfolio of energy and utility services companies focused on energy sustainability, efficiency, reliability and safety, announced it has signed on Steve Hallmark...

