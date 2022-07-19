ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRAFT WORK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SEXSON MECHANICAL

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, is pleased to announce the completion of a control investment in Sexson Mechanical Company ("Sexson"), through its Midwestern-focused platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions,...

