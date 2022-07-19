UPS driver stumbles during delivery. See what he does next

An Arizona homeowner is sharing video of a UPS driver collapsing in front of his door in a bid to warn people to stay safe in the extreme heat the state has been experiencing for more than a month. The Ring video shared by Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shows the...
A viral TikTok garnered thousands of comments condemning UPS for lack of AC on trucks. In June, a California UPS worked died after collapsing in his truck. UPS maintains that air conditioning inside of trucks would be 'ineffective'.
