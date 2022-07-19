Child flown to hospital after being attacked by stray cat in Washington County

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A 6-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a stray cat in Washington County.

According to Washington County 911, the call came in around 1 p.m.

Officials said the attack happened in either the 100 block or 200 block of 7th Street in California.

There is no word on the child’s condition but California Borough police confirmed to Channel 11 that she was taken to Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group