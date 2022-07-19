ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Child flown to hospital after being attacked by stray cat in Washington County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1VZ0_0gl7spE700
WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A 6-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a stray cat in Washington County.

According to Washington County 911, the call came in around 1 p.m.

Officials said the attack happened in either the 100 block or 200 block of 7th Street in California.

There is no word on the child’s condition but California Borough police confirmed to Channel 11 that she was taken to Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
wtae.com

House struck by gunfire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — State police said an investigation is ongoing after a home was struck by gunfire in Washington County. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on July 2 along Brush Run Road in Hopewell Township. Police said they’ve learned a neighbor fired a gun and hit the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 3 Greene County men in connection with lawsuit that accuses 911 dispatcher of not sending help for dying woman

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three more people are facing charges in connection with a federal lawsuit in Greene County that accuses a 911 dispatcher of failing to send help for a dying woman.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Jeffrey Rhodes are charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.The three men work or worked in management for Greene County emergency management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.According to the criminal...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
California, PA
Accidents
State
Washington State
California, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Washington County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
California, PA
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Accident#Channel 11#Children S Hospital#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Stop the Violence’ prayer vigil held in Mt. Oliver

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, under cloudy skies, members of the Pittsburgh community including local activists, elected officials, church leaders and police gathered at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Oliver for a Stop the Violence prayer vigil. “Violence has taken over the whole entire Pittsburgh, but South Pittsburgh has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
WDTV

24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer. The driver of the vehicle,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Crews battled a structure fire in Arnold Tuesday evening. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW. According to Westmoreland County 911, crews were called to 3rd Avenue at 5:27 p.m. No one was hurt in the blaze. Download the FREE WPXI...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Activist pleads guilty to trying to set fire to 2 Pittsburgh pizza shops

A Pittsburgh activist and art curator said that when she attempted to start a fire at two different pizza shops one night in October 2019 that she was mentally exhausted from fighting against a racist system. “My brain broke,” Nicky Jo Dawson told a judge on Thursday. “It, literally, was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car pulled from Youghiogheny river in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A car was pulled from the Youghiogheny river in McKeesport on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The car is in the Youghiogheny River at Atlantic Avenue and Rebecca Street. Our crew at the scene said several agencies are searching...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy