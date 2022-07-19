ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Oppenheim hopes to see Marie-Lou again after kiss

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Jason Oppenheim wants to "see where it goes" with Marie-Lou. The 'Selling Sunset' star - who split from ex Chrishell Stause in December 2021 - was recently spotted kissing the model, and the 45-year-old real estate broker has admitted he's hopeful for the future. He told PEOPLE magazine: "I...

