'Patients will suffer': Physicians talk impact of potential CMS pay cut

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicians are bewildered and concerned about the CMS proposal to cut physician pay by 4.42 percent in its Medicare physician fee schedule proposal for 2023. Nine physicians spoke with Becker's about how the cut would affect them as well as patients. Question: If CMS follows through with its proposed...

www.beckersasc.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Mashed

The Serious Reason Panera Soup Is Being Recalled

Panera is well known for its fresh salads, hot paninis, and hearty soups. Fans of the eatery can't get enough of menu options like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt or the Thai Chicken Soup. But you may want to exercise some caution when it comes to ordering its Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which has been recalled in 12 states, according to the FDA. The soup contains wheat that isn't labeled correctly on the package, which can cause serious issues for those with food allergies.
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Seek Latitude on Staff Mandate, Funds to Meet It

Nursing homes are seeking lots of flexibility, forgiveness, and funding when the Biden administration implements its mandatory minimum staffing requirements for the facilities next year. Rather than hard and fast quotas, they want flexible staffing requirements that vary based on factors like the availability of local labor, the health status...
NBC News

With a new sense of urgency, more Latinas are donating time and money to bolster abortion access

A sense of urgency has galvanized more Latinas across the country to volunteer money and time to strengthen existing networks that help people with abortion needs. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade nearly three weeks ago, one woman became a volunteer with an abortion organization. A business owner created a cocktail to raise money in support of abortion rights. Another woman is offering a spare room at her house to anyone who needs to travel for an abortion.
POPSUGAR

"Viably Fertile" Patients Are Denied Essential Medicine Because of Roe v. Wade

In the weeks that have followed Roe v. Wade being overturned, people are already experiencing the negative effects — and not just people who need reproductive healthcare. Recently, for example, people with certain autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus have been coming forward to say that their access to crucial medication has been restricted as a direct result of the overturn of Roe. Would you assume rheumatoid arthritis is connected to reproductive rights? Probably not. But according to people who have rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, the issue lies in a prescription medication they take to manage their condition: methotrexate. The drug maybe, possibly, potentially, could be used to end ectopic pregnancies, and because of this, some people who need it and are "viably fertile" (meaning, theoretically capable of becoming pregnancy) are reporting that their doctors are refusing to continue prescribing it to them, for fear that doing so could leave them open to legal repercussions. Many patients have gone online to say they fail to understand how it's considered "pro-life" for their rheumatologists to deny them this health-saving drug.
