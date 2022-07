Steph Curry and Megan Rapinoe join WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling for continued efforts to bring home Brittney Griner. The entire sports world tuned in for a night of the biggest names in the game at the 2022 ESPYS. And with that searing spotlight fixed on athletic icons, several took the stage to bring attention to the plight of Brittney Griner.

