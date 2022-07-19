Sunny and hot through Thursday – Mark

Merton Earl Bollman was born in Kooskia, Idaho, June 23, 1930 to Earl E. and Ruth E. Bollman. The Lord brought him Home to Himself just 5 hours short of his 92nd birthday. His love of airplanes and ability to build, fix or devise things was amazing. After high school he joined the Air National Guard where he learned to work on air planes. In the mid S0’s he married Dixie and adopted her three young boys. After moving to the Los Angeles, California area he worked at several different companies until he retired and moved back to Spokane. In 2003 he married Suzanne Warner and brought her to the Northwest. She was a southern girl and was excited to see snow at first, but then changed her mind about snow after living here a few years! They loved to ballroom dance and were excellent dancers. After her passing in 2016 Mert began to attend on a very regular basis the Berean Bible church, Bible Study Fellowship and Precepts where he learned more about our Lord Jesus Christ. He eventually placed his faith in the work of Christ dying on the cross for his sins. He loved reading God’s word and studying it. Family gatherings were important to him and we all loved to be around him. He did not like making his bed or weeding the garden.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO