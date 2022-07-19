ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Sunny and hot through Thursday – Mark

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are Your 4 Things to Know about Tuesday’s forecast! We will see sunshine all day and it will warm up fast. We will see some light winds before a hot Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to be great outside...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Summer heat returns to Spokane

Temperatures return to their normal summer values today. After a cooler Monday with highs in the upper 70s, Spokane is expecting temperatures in the upper 80s today.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorms could wake us up again tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — After processing the new forecast data from Sunday, we are confident that thunderstorms will be rolling across the Inland Northwest late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. Storms are getting fired up with lightning and thunder now that the sun has set. The most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
KREM

Spokane summer events taking place this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — With expected sunny temperatures in the forecast across the Inland Northwest, there are many outdoor activities are taking place across the city. This week, take your family out and about to feed bison, a car show in downtown Spokane, pick up cherries, or go shopping at local farmers' markers. Other activities include the 'Run S' more' summer 5k run series, an animation exhibition, and movies in the Pavilion.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Avista takes precautionary measures for dry weather conditions

SPOKANE, Wash. — In response to the hot and dry summer conditions across the Inland Northwest, Avista is making temporary changes to power line operations in the region. Changes are being made to decrease the potential risk for wildfires that could occur while re-energizing a power line. In most cases, lines located in rural and forested areas are re-energized automatically, but during the current conditions, Avista’s line personnel will physically patrol an outage area before a line is placed back into service.
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

MISSING: 22-year-old Dhelila Mad Plume last seen in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies across the State of Washington are searching for missing 22-year-old Dhelila Spotted Eagle Mad Plume who was last seen in Spokane, Wash. on April 17, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Washington State Attorney General, Plume has Autism and was living...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman rescued from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews rescued a woman who fell in the water by Kendall Yards. They were able to reach her using a canoe and successfully pull her to shore, not too far down the river. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur D Alene
KXLY

Beat the Book: Seahawks Over/Under wins

SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weeks Beat the Book presented by the Turf Club at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino we dive into the the over/under wins of the Seattle Seahawks. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's first refillery opens downtown, promotes sustainability

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Refillery opened in downtown Spokane in early 2022, becoming the first storefront of its kind in the city. The Refillery allows customers to use multi-use containers to refill personal care items and natural cleaning products, in order to promote less waste. Refilleries have gained popularity...
SPOKANE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

What’s new at Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse – the Bier Hall and more

I recently visited No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane and caught up with its owners, John and Cindy Bryant to get an update on what’s new at the brewery. My last visit was before the pandemic and a lot has changed since then. It’s kind of like a beer campus now, with four distinctly different spaces: a bier hall, a pub, a game room, and a beer garden.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body recovered from Latah Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders have recovered a body from Latah Creek near W. Sunset Boulevard. The Spokane Police Department received a call about a body floating in the water at 1:15 p.m. Fire and Rescue crews retrieved the body and now Major Crimes is investigating the cause of the person’s death in the case it is a homicide. The...
SPOKANE, WA
streetfoodblog.com

The Grain Shed is increasing to Hillyard, Liberty Lake

The proprietors behind South Perry’s Grain Shed are planning new eateries in Hillyard and Liberty Lake. Shaun Thompson Duffy and his companions don’t have a set timeline but. However they anticipate to open a lunch spot in northeast Spokane “someday this 12 months,” Duffy stated. The...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager who drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Merton Earl Bollman

Merton Earl Bollman was born in Kooskia, Idaho, June 23, 1930 to Earl E. and Ruth E. Bollman. The Lord brought him Home to Himself just 5 hours short of his 92nd birthday. His love of airplanes and ability to build, fix or devise things was amazing. After high school he joined the Air National Guard where he learned to work on air planes. In the mid S0’s he married Dixie and adopted her three young boys. After moving to the Los Angeles, California area he worked at several different companies until he retired and moved back to Spokane. In 2003 he married Suzanne Warner and brought her to the Northwest. She was a southern girl and was excited to see snow at first, but then changed her mind about snow after living here a few years! They loved to ballroom dance and were excellent dancers. After her passing in 2016 Mert began to attend on a very regular basis the Berean Bible church, Bible Study Fellowship and Precepts where he learned more about our Lord Jesus Christ. He eventually placed his faith in the work of Christ dying on the cross for his sins. He loved reading God’s word and studying it. Family gatherings were important to him and we all loved to be around him. He did not like making his bed or weeding the garden.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Sprague Avenue reopens after crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Updated: A car crash, near the Zip's on a power pole, in Sprague Avenue caused some delays for drivers traveling between Sullivan and Conklin in the Spokane Valley area on Thursday morning. According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), Sprague Avenue is now open,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy