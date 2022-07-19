Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

We get it. Summer's here and you want to go on vacation, but flying is a mess and driving is more expensive than ever, even as gas prices drop. Just a 45-minute drive from Sin City, Boulder City could be your best bet for a road trip getaway from Las Vegas. It's an easy drive that won't max out your credit card and feels a world away from the bright lights of Sin City. It's got the Hoover Dam, outdoor adventures, and the blue waters of Lake Mead. Everything except gambling—which is actually banned inside city limits, making this Nevada destination feel not so Nevada-ish. Just remember, Boulder City gets just as hot as Vegas, so plan accordingly and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Ready for a healthy dose of summer fun and a little bit of history? Here's what to do when visiting Boulder City.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO