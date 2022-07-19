ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Hoover Dam explosion, fire caught on tourist video

By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER CITY, Nev. - A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation's largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the...

