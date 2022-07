For the entire eight years of the de Blasio administration, the driving force of affordable housing programs was to build as many affordable rental apartments as possible. Now Mayor Eric Adams has embraced a housing plan that puts greater emphasis on “affordable homeownership,” including co-ops and condos as well as one- to four-family homes. The mayor's plan, as reported by The City, is designed to increase the distressingly low numbers of New Yorkers of color who are homeowners — and by doing so making a dent in the city’s yawning inequality.

